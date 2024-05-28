Sign up
Photo 1716
Rose
Rose bloom about to open all the way. With all the bad weather the roses had a late start on the north side of the house.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
rose
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
May 28th, 2024
