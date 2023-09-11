Previous
9 11 clouds a by larrysphotos
Photo 1497

9 11 clouds a

Midday after the storm rolled in and out provided wonderful clouds to sit and watch. Try in black
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the sky.
September 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Like a painting! So pretty.
September 11th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you so very much.
September 12th, 2023  
