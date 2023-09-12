Previous
Purple and white orchid by larrysphotos
Photo 1498

Purple and white orchid

Botanical garden still has orchids in bloom. Try in black.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

