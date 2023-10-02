Previous
Lazy afternoon cloud watching 2 by larrysphotos
Photo 1518

Lazy afternoon cloud watching 2

Cloudscape on a hot afternoon. We are having very unusual weather for the first week of November, 90+ degrees.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful clouds above that tree top. 90 plus? We were supposed to have a high of 82 today. With the winds coming out of the North, we stayed on the cool and drier side of things.
October 2nd, 2023  
