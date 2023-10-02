Sign up
Previous
Photo 1518
Lazy afternoon cloud watching 2
Cloudscape on a hot afternoon. We are having very unusual weather for the first week of November, 90+ degrees.
BOB
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3178
photos
33
followers
59
following
415% complete
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Latest from all albums
1474
183
1516
1475
1517
1476
1518
1477
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st October 2023 4:39pm
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful clouds above that tree top. 90 plus? We were supposed to have a high of 82 today. With the winds coming out of the North, we stayed on the cool and drier side of things.
October 2nd, 2023
