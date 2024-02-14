Sign up
Photo 1653
Weather change
We have stormy weather coming some rain some snow.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3
1
1
365
ILCE-6000
14th February 2024 4:52pm
sky
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Keep this one for a sky swap when you need one.
February 14th, 2024
