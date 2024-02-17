Previous
Winter is not done yet by larrysphotos
Photo 1656

Winter is not done yet

Just when you thought that winter was starting to let go we were hit with a cold snap and another few days of snow.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the snow covered tree.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise