Previous
Photo 1689
Geranium
Geranium from the botanical garden. We are scheduled for snow tonight, spring will just need to wait.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3532
photos
36
followers
60
following
462% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
19th March 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
color
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
March 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Pretty colors and detail!
March 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
