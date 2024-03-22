Previous
Surprise winter is not done yet. by larrysphotos
Surprise winter is not done yet.

It is cold and windy with lots of snow....is this spring?
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
My goodness! You've certainly had your share of it.
March 22nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam I'm sure the tulips and the daffodils are not going to like it.
March 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Here to stay?
March 22nd, 2024  
KWind ace
Wow!!
March 22nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine I hope not, my spring flowers need a break.
March 22nd, 2024  
