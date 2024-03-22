Sign up
Previous
Photo 1690
Surprise winter is not done yet.
It is cold and windy with lots of snow....is this spring?
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
5
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3535
photos
36
followers
60
following
463% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd March 2024 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Mags
ace
My goodness! You've certainly had your share of it.
March 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
I'm sure the tulips and the daffodils are not going to like it.
March 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Here to stay?
March 22nd, 2024
KWind
ace
Wow!!
March 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I hope not, my spring flowers need a break.
March 22nd, 2024
