Photo 1692
Quick walk in the woods
After 24 hours of snow, rain, hail and sleet we have a small break before the next storm hits. I was able to get a walk in. Rain and snow mixed for the next 48 hours.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
24th March 2024 4:09pm
Tags
snow
,
water
,
trees
,
creek
