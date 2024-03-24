Previous
Quick walk in the woods by larrysphotos
Photo 1692

Quick walk in the woods

After 24 hours of snow, rain, hail and sleet we have a small break before the next storm hits. I was able to get a walk in. Rain and snow mixed for the next 48 hours.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise