Previous
Photo 1693
Anyone at home?
Hollow spot under the tree roots, just right for some critters to make a home.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
25th March 2024 4:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
roots
Shutterbug
ace
It does look like a perfect critter home.
March 25th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
You’ll have to go back and see what happens!!
March 25th, 2024
