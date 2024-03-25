Previous
Anyone at home? by larrysphotos
Photo 1693

Anyone at home?

Hollow spot under the tree roots, just right for some critters to make a home.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It does look like a perfect critter home.
March 25th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
You’ll have to go back and see what happens!!
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise