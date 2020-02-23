Sign up
Previous
Next
160 / 365
Silver-striped Charaxes
Native of Africa.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
361
photos
25
followers
43
following
View this month »
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Latest from all albums
157
198
158
199
159
200
160
201
Tags
butterfly
