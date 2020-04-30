Previous
Next
sun spot by larrysphotos
227 / 365

sun spot

This is Katie the Maine coon who does get brushed, just seconds after we are done she looks like she has never seen a brush in her life. She does have the knack of finding the warmest place in the house.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise