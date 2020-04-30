Sign up
sun spot
This is Katie the Maine coon who does get brushed, just seconds after we are done she looks like she has never seen a brush in her life. She does have the knack of finding the warmest place in the house.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
495
photos
28
followers
45
following
Tags
cat
