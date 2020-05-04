Sign up
Barrel of flowers
The barrel that I planted a week ago is starting to fill in. A joy to sit on the patio and enjoy the colors.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
503
photos
28
followers
45
following
272
Views
2
Album
From the Archives
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
4th May 2020 2:40pm
Tags
flowers
spring
barrel
