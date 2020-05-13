Previous
Solarize flower by larrysphotos
240 / 365

Solarize flower

Rainy day fun.
Still learning Photoshop Elements 2020. This is using solarize. Looks very psychedelic, or tie dye?
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
