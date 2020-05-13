Sign up
240 / 365
Solarize flower
Rainy day fun.
Still learning Photoshop Elements 2020. This is using solarize. Looks very psychedelic, or tie dye?
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
2
2
Album
From the Archives
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
9th May 2020 2:01pm
Tags
flower
,
(tie
,
dye)
