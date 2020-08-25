Previous
What was by larrysphotos
344 / 365

What was

The stump of a beautiful elm tree. The stump removal person will be here in a few days to go 6 inches below ground level. Then it will be time to search for a replacement tree.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
