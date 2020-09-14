Previous
Next
Ash tree bark by larrysphotos
364 / 365

Ash tree bark

Lichen growing on the bark of the Ash tree.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Very nice textures and tones. I love lichens!
September 15th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise