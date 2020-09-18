Previous
Flower within a flower by larrysphotos
Photo 368

Flower within a flower

This is a Neon flash spirea, (I think). Try it in black.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Milanie ace
Really pops out on black
September 19th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful pinks!
September 19th, 2020  
