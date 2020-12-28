Sign up
Photo 469
Frosty wishing you a Merry Christmas
Snowman wishing everyone Happy Holidays.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
984
photos
28
followers
44
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th December 2020 4:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
snowman
marlboromaam
ace
Happy holidays to you!
December 29th, 2020
