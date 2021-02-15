Sign up
Photo 518
Wing nut black & white
Wing nut on an antique coffee grinder.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
3
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1090
photos
29
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th February 2021 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
for2021
,
eotb-129
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice! You need to tag it for the EOTB challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44692/eye-of-the-beholder-129
February 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Larry, add the tag in your tags. The title won't count.
February 16th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
oops, thanks.
February 16th, 2021
