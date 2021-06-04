Previous
Next
origami crane in flight over the lake by larrysphotos
Photo 627

origami crane in flight over the lake

This metal origami crane was positioned near the lake at the botanical garden. Try in black.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! I would love to see how these are made.
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise