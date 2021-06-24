Sign up
Photo 647
Woods along the path
The nature preserve is alive with birds and deer. Lovely to walk with nature.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th June 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice shades of green around those tree trunks.
June 24th, 2021
