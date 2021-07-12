Previous
Water fall by larrysphotos
Photo 665

Water fall

Shot through the backside of a water fall at the botanical garden.
12th July 2021

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool! Love it!
July 13th, 2021  
