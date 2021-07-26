Sign up
Photo 679
Children's garden Fountain
A hidden gem in the botanical garden.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
rocks
,
fountain
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Looks so peaceful and magical!
July 26th, 2021
