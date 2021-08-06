Sign up
Photo 690
Collecting pollen
The leg of this bee is storing pollen ready to return to the hive. A good day at work. Try in black.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
ILCE-6000
5th August 2021 4:19pm
flower
bee
pollen
marlboromaam (Mags)
A lovely capture! Glad it's the bees and not me doing the gathering. =)
August 6th, 2021
