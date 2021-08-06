Previous
Next
Collecting pollen by larrysphotos
Photo 690

Collecting pollen

The leg of this bee is storing pollen ready to return to the hive. A good day at work. Try in black.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely capture! Glad it's the bees and not me doing the gathering. =)
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise