New growth in winter by larrysphotos
New growth in winter

The house plants are enjoying the sunshine coming in the windows. This one has lots of new growth.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot of your philodendron! Looks very healthy and happy.
February 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Hurrah!
February 8th, 2022  
