Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 876
New growth in winter
The house plants are enjoying the sunshine coming in the windows. This one has lots of new growth.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1890
photos
26
followers
44
following
240% complete
View this month »
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
Latest from all albums
873
97
874
915
916
875
876
917
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th February 2022 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot of your philodendron! Looks very healthy and happy.
February 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Hurrah!
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close