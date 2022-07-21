Sign up
Photo 1039
Love flowers and peace
Love, that is what the world needs.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2237
photos
27
followers
49
following
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st July 2022 4:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
garden
Milanie
ace
What a cheery sight to come across
July 22nd, 2022
