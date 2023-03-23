Sign up
Photo 1284
Looking for spring digs
Geese looking for a nesting spot to start a family for the spring.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2774
photos
34
followers
59
following
351% complete
View this month »
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Latest from all albums
1281
1323
1282
165
1324
1283
1325
1284
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd March 2023 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
pond
Mags
ace
Sweet! I'd like to see their nest.
March 23rd, 2023
