Photo 1287
Study in rust and bark
Up close to strand of barbwire and wooden post. Try in black.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
bark
,
rust
,
wire
