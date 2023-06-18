Sign up
Photo 1371
Damage by Emeral ash bore
Many of the ash trees in this area have been killed by the Emeral ash bore and are being removed. This one shows how as the bark falls off the damage that the Emeral ash bore is doing.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th June 2023 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Milanie
ace
It's frightening how many trees are being affected lately by these different diseases.
June 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Like writing in another language. Cool capture even though it hurts the tree.
June 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
June 18th, 2023
