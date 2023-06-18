Previous
Damage by Emeral ash bore by larrysphotos
Photo 1371

Damage by Emeral ash bore

Many of the ash trees in this area have been killed by the Emeral ash bore and are being removed. This one shows how as the bark falls off the damage that the Emeral ash bore is doing.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie ace
It's frightening how many trees are being affected lately by these different diseases.
June 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Like writing in another language. Cool capture even though it hurts the tree.
June 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice image!
June 18th, 2023  
