Clouds on a very hot summer day 2 by larrysphotos
Photo 1425

Clouds on a very hot summer day 2

After I did the mowing, it was to very hot so sitting in the shade watching the clouds slip by felt good.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
It looks like the ocean meeting the sky!
August 11th, 2023  
