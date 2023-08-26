Previous
Clouds in August by larrysphotos
Clouds in August

Much cooler than the last several days. Lower humidity and temperatures.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Beautiful sky! Lucky you!
August 26th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thanks.
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 26th, 2023  
