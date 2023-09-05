Previous
Fall colors are starting to come out by larrysphotos
Photo 1450

Fall colors are starting to come out

Sedum Autumn Joy flower is starting to show color.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

I love this plant! Beautiful shot.
September 5th, 2023  
Nice
September 5th, 2023  
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you very much.
September 6th, 2023  
