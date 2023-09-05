Sign up
Photo 1450
Fall colors are starting to come out
Sedum Autumn Joy flower is starting to show color.
5th September 2023
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
flower
Mags
ace
I love this plant! Beautiful shot.
September 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
September 5th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags, thank you very much.
September 6th, 2023
