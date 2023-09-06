Sign up
Previous
Photo 1451
Removing bricks
The area that we volunteers removed bricks in preparation for new walkways to be built. Still a small portion of the bricks to be removed upper left part of the photo. There were eight of us pulling out bricks to be used later.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
5th September 2023 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
bricks
Mags
ace
I could put those to good use. =)
September 6th, 2023
