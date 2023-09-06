Previous
Removing bricks by larrysphotos
Removing bricks

The area that we volunteers removed bricks in preparation for new walkways to be built. Still a small portion of the bricks to be removed upper left part of the photo. There were eight of us pulling out bricks to be used later.
Larry Steager

Mags ace
I could put those to good use. =)
September 6th, 2023  
