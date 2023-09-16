Previous
Bumblebee at work by larrysphotos
Photo 1461

Bumblebee at work

Making honey soon, bumblebee hard at work.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Delightful capture!
September 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023  
