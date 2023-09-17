Previous
Cloud scape 9 17 23a by larrysphotos
Photo 1462

Cloud scape 9 17 23a

No rain but dark clouds drifting along as I do yard work. BOB
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
Beautiful clouds!
September 17th, 2023  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thank you.
September 17th, 2023  
