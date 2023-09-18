Previous
Cloud scape 9 18 23 by larrysphotos
Cloud scape 9 18 23

Ever changing always delightful clouds and sky.
18th September 2023

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
