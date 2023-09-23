Sign up
Photo 1468
White impatiens
Made it through summer and now into fall, impatiens are still blooming. Try in black.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3159
photos
33
followers
59
following
402% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
23rd September 2023 2:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2023
