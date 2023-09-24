Sign up
Previous
Photo 1469
Fall clouds 9 24 23
Cloud scape after the storms rolled through, we have a beautiful day.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Larry Steager
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Shutterbug
ace
I love the way the trees stand out from the sky.
September 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Glorious capture!
September 24th, 2023
