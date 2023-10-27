Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1502
Forest walk
Fall walk in the woods enjoying the fall colors. BOB
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3229
photos
34
followers
60
following
411% complete
View this month »
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
Latest from all albums
1540
1499
1541
1500
1542
1501
1543
1502
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
21st October 2023 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
fall
,
path
Mags
ace
Very nice paved walking path. Looks like a good one for walking the dog too.
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close