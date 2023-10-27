Previous
Forest walk by larrysphotos
Photo 1502

Forest walk

Fall walk in the woods enjoying the fall colors. BOB
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
411% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice paved walking path. Looks like a good one for walking the dog too.
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise