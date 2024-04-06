Previous
Clouds on a spring afternoon by larrysphotos
Photo 1664

Clouds on a spring afternoon

Even with very high winds we have a beautiful spring sky.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Looks like those trees are budding too!
April 6th, 2024  
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags. Yes, finally some of the trees have buds.
April 6th, 2024  
