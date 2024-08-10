Sign up
Previous
Photo 1048
Reflections
Taken from inside a bird hide at Gum Swamp
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Babs
ace
There is something so beautiful about dead trees in water
August 10th, 2024
