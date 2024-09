Handmade wedding card

One last wedding related shot...



I made this card years ago when I was part of the Kaisercraft design team for scrapbooking, and although there is a spelling mistake pre-printed on one of the paper embellishments, I decided to use it for the wedding card for my nephew & his new bride (she is a teacher, so not sure what her thoughts on it will be!). It's the thought that counts I guess....