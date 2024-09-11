Sign up
Photo 1080
Photo booth fun
Some family fun at the photo booth at my nephews wedding last Saturday night. Such a brilliant idea, as everyone had so much fun with it, including the bride & groom :)
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1080
photos
64
followers
45
following
295% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
That sounds like a great idea. Nice and informal!
September 11th, 2024
mike
ace
saw one for the first time a few weeks ago - they are brilliant
September 11th, 2024
