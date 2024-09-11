Previous
Photo booth fun by leggzy
Photo booth fun

Some family fun at the photo booth at my nephews wedding last Saturday night. Such a brilliant idea, as everyone had so much fun with it, including the bride & groom :)
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Issi Bannerman ace
That sounds like a great idea. Nice and informal!
September 11th, 2024  
mike ace
saw one for the first time a few weeks ago - they are brilliant
September 11th, 2024  
