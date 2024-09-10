Previous
Indigenous Women by leggzy
Photo 1079

Indigenous Women

More artwork from the water towers in Cowra.
This is from the 2nd water tower and is a scene of indigenous women partaking in traditional aboriginal customs in the Lachlan River.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
