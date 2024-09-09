Previous
City lights & reflections by leggzy
Photo 1078

City lights & reflections

Not the best photo, but it is what it is, using just my point & shoot camera, no glasses & a few wines under my belt (haha) at my nephews wedding on Saturday night.

Photo was taken from The Deckhouse at Woolwich, which is where the wedding reception was held, looking into the city of Sydney.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mike ace
great colours and reflections
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise