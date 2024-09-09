Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1078
City lights & reflections
Not the best photo, but it is what it is, using just my point & shoot camera, no glasses & a few wines under my belt (haha) at my nephews wedding on Saturday night.
Photo was taken from The Deckhouse at Woolwich, which is where the wedding reception was held, looking into the city of Sydney.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1078
photos
64
followers
45
following
295% complete
View this month »
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
7th September 2024 10:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mike
ace
great colours and reflections
September 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close