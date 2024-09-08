Sign up
Previous
Photo 1077
The bridal party
I was waiting for the photographers to finish getting their shots & then tried to get my own sneaky shot, but I was a fraction too late as one of the bridesmaids started walking away. A nice enough candid shot though I guess
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1077
photos
64
followers
45
following
295% complete
View this month »
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
7th September 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
