Previous
Next
Path through the sand by leonbuys83
Photo 1926

Path through the sand

A nature area that mainly consists of sand drifts, visited this afternoon after a rain shower.

Someone was there before me, dry sand visible where they walked.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
That sky looks ominous. I like the leading line created by the footprints
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise