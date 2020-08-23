Sign up
Photo 1926
Path through the sand
A nature area that mainly consists of sand drifts, visited this afternoon after a rain shower.
Someone was there before me, dry sand visible where they walked.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
nature
landscape
bedafse bergen
Sally Ings
ace
That sky looks ominous. I like the leading line created by the footprints
August 23rd, 2020
