Oh No Paparazzi by lesip
7 / 365

Oh No Paparazzi

Third days a charm. Oh Snowy you are so lovely and so hard to find but today minutes after sunrise we spotted you. It was a great day and finally SUCCESS.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Nada
Oh my. Glad your patience paid off
January 8th, 2021  
April ace
You are so fortunate!
January 8th, 2021  
katy ace
FAV FAV FAV!! Subject, composition, POV nothing but net on this one girlfriend! I am so happy for you!
January 8th, 2021  
