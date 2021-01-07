Sign up
7 / 365
Oh No Paparazzi
Third days a charm. Oh Snowy you are so lovely and so hard to find but today minutes after sunrise we spotted you. It was a great day and finally SUCCESS.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
3
5
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3808
photos
205
followers
99
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
2
3
4
957
5
6
958
7
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th January 2021 7:24am
sand
,
beach
,
maryland
,
dunes
,
snowy owl
Nada
Oh my. Glad your patience paid off
January 8th, 2021
April
ace
You are so fortunate!
January 8th, 2021
katy
ace
FAV FAV FAV!! Subject, composition, POV nothing but net on this one girlfriend! I am so happy for you!
January 8th, 2021
