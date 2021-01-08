Sign up
Be The Duck
If you wanted to get up close and personal with the ducks today, you had better have packed your boots or waders. Okay you didn't quite need waders but I was prepared.
High tide and lots of rain these past weeks. Normally the water stays behind this cement wall.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th January 2021 10:26am
Tags
water
,
duck
,
wall
,
photographers
,
high tide
