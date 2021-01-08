Previous
Be The Duck by lesip
8 / 365

Be The Duck

If you wanted to get up close and personal with the ducks today, you had better have packed your boots or waders. Okay you didn't quite need waders but I was prepared.

High tide and lots of rain these past weeks. Normally the water stays behind this cement wall.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

