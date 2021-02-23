Previous
Next
Bluebirds Bring Me Happiness by lesip
53 / 365

Bluebirds Bring Me Happiness

I was tired of the starlings gobbling up all the mealworms and keeping the bluebirds away so when I saw a picture of my girlfriend Emilys feeder I knew that might be the answer. After a few days of having the plexiglass side off so they would get used to the feeder we crossed our fingers and put the plexiglass on so now they had to enter by one of the 4 holes. The carolina wren was the first to zoom in and out while the bluebirds watched. It took 5 hours for the first brave bluebird to enter. Fast forward 3 days and all the bluebirds have mastered the feeder. At times multiple birds are in the feeder at the same time. It is fun to watch them and the starlings are too big to enter. Thank you so much Emily for posting your feeder and giving me the hints to get them to use it. Problem solved

Temps may rise to 60 degree tomorrow. WOW
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Cool idea. We have the same problem with squirrels.
Great shot. :)
February 23rd, 2021  
Leslie ace
@swillinbillyflynn our squirrels have no interest in dried mealworms but birdseed now that's a different story...
February 23rd, 2021  
Jean ace
Wonderfull solution! Beautiful image with 5 birds, pretty blue feeder and lovely snowy blurred background
February 23rd, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
Really a happy image!
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise