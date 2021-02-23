Bluebirds Bring Me Happiness

I was tired of the starlings gobbling up all the mealworms and keeping the bluebirds away so when I saw a picture of my girlfriend Emilys feeder I knew that might be the answer. After a few days of having the plexiglass side off so they would get used to the feeder we crossed our fingers and put the plexiglass on so now they had to enter by one of the 4 holes. The carolina wren was the first to zoom in and out while the bluebirds watched. It took 5 hours for the first brave bluebird to enter. Fast forward 3 days and all the bluebirds have mastered the feeder. At times multiple birds are in the feeder at the same time. It is fun to watch them and the starlings are too big to enter. Thank you so much Emily for posting your feeder and giving me the hints to get them to use it. Problem solved



Temps may rise to 60 degree tomorrow. WOW